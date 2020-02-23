Aase, Patricia A. May 20, 1939 - February 12, 2020 Patricia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Omaha at the age of 80 years. Patricia was born on Saturday, May 20, 1939 in Atlantic, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Clara Comes; and her siblings, Frank, David and Robert Comes. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Marvin W. Aase; children, David (Kimberly) Aase, Dan Aase, and Marilee (Kenneth) Staab; grandchildren, Devon, Brennen and Graycee Aase; brothers, Richard (Cyndy), Michael, Steve and Kevin (Lisa) Comes; and sisters, Beverly Jean Wells and Karen Comes. SERVICE to take place at a later date with Burial at the Omaha National Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

