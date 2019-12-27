Aarhus, Stanley O. "Stan" | MSgt USAF (Ret) March 10, 1939 - December 16, 2019 Age 80, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by wife, Lynn Aarhus of Plattsmouth, NE; children, Erika (Alex) Jack of Charlottesville, VA; Heather (Jason) Muhleka of Bellevue, NE; Jim Frantz of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Marilyn) Aarhus of St. Michael, MN; sisters, Anita (Jim) Bakke of Champlin, MN; and Linda Amundson of St. Paul, MN. Upon retiring from the USAF, Stan was employed with Planning Research Corp (1980-1990) and later employed with McCallie & Associates, a licensed realtor from 1982-1996 and received his brokerage license in 1996-2016 and worked at Bellevue C-21 companies & NP Dodge Real Estate Sales, Inc. during his real estate career. Stan was a member of the Omaha Area Chapter 80 EAA. His hobbies included woodworking, auto mechanics & building a RV-3 airplane. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, 10am, at Thanksgiving Church, Bellevue, NE. A luncheon to follow. Interment at the Omaha National Cemetery with military honors at 2pm. VISITATION: Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 1-8pm, with the family greeting friends from 6-8pm, at the Brain P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer's Association or favorite charity. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave., Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445
Aarhus, Stanley O. "Stan" | MSgt USAF (Ret)
