Aarhus, Stanley O. MSgt (Ret) March 10, 1939 - December 16, 2019 Age 80, of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by wife, Lynn Aarhus of Plattsmouth, NE; children, Erika (Alex) Jack of Charlottesville, VA; Heather (Jason) Muhleka of Bellevue, NE; Jim Frantz of Ft. Collins, CO; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Marilyn) Aarhus of St. Michael, MN; sisters, Anita (Jim) Bakke of Champlin, MN; and Linda Amundson of MN. Services Pending. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Ave, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

