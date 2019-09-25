The 2020 Versa is not just a step in the right direction for Nissan, it represents a giant leap toward redemption for this subcompact sedan.
The difference between a cheap vehicle and an inexpensive one can be a fine line, and one that the Versa had managed to blur when the sedan was introduced for the 2014 model year. The car’s roomy interior, exemplary fuel economy and decent-sized trunk were offset by a cut-rate interior and a horsepower-deficient engine.
The second-generation Versa is a whole other animal and one that acknowledges past transgressions and corrects them.
Those measures start with a clean-sheet design that, quite frankly, puts the original Versa to shame. Nissan’s signature “V Motion” grille remains front and center, but is now more attractively shaped, as is the rest of the nose. The hood has sharply creased character lines, as do the doors and fenders, and the awkward-looking gaps between the tires and the fender openings have been greatly reduced.
The kink in the sheetmetal directly below the rear window pillars pays homage to the Maxima and Altima sedans as well as the Murano tall wagon.
Interior styling has also come in for attention, with better-quality hard- and soft-touch materials and seat coverings. The dashboard controls and attendant analog gauges are clean and straightforward and the standard flat-bottom steering wheel is a nice touch.
For 2020, the Versa has grown slightly in length, width and in distance between the front and rear wheels. However a lower, sleeker roofline comes at the expense of reduced rear-seat headroom that was previously the Versa’s strong suit. Trunk space also has decreased, but not enough for anyone to notice.
There are significant changes to report beneath the hood: a new 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 122 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. The previous Versa 1.6 put out 109/107. It might not seem like a seismic shift in output, but for a car weighing just 2,600 pounds, most drivers will likely sense the increase.
A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but only with the base S trim. A new continuously variable automatic (CVT) is available in the S, but is standard with the SV and SR models. CVT fuel economy is estimated at 35 mpg (combined city/highway), which is five mpg better than the stick-shift version.
Nissan has upped the Versa’s ride-and-handling game with added structural rigidity and a number of suspension improvements. They include retuned shocks, a thicker front stabilizer bar and revisions to the torsion-beam rear axle. A new power-steering system is designed for sharper response and better feel.
The base Versa S will set you back $15,600, including destination fees, which is about $2,300 more than for the 2019 model. It comes with most of the basics, including air conditioning, 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone connectivity with text messaging, and a four-speaker audio system.
The midgrade SV adds, along with the CVT, a split-folding rear seat, 16-inch alloy wheels (the base S has 15-inch steelies), driver’s-seat armrest and blind-spot warning with cross-traffic backup alert.
The SR is topped up with climate control, premium interior trim, 17-inch wheels, rear spoiler and six-speaker audio package.
Note that the Versa’s vast array of dynamic safety tech — such as emergency braking and active cruise control — is standard in the SV and SR.
Since it has been reported that Nissan will cease production of the Versa Note hatchback for 2020, it falls upon the Versa sedan to carry the torch. Fortunately, the timely transition to a more competent conveyance should help the automaker keep pace with its key counterparts, which means a more attractive purchase option for buyers.
