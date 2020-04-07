Tee times were filled at area golf courses, cyclists and walkers took to area trails.

Record warmth on Tuesday drew people outdoors.

Omaha, Lincoln and Des Moines were among the cities setting or matching record highs for the date of April 7.

Omaha reached 86 degrees, matching the record set 130 years ago in 1890, according to Van DeWald, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. 

Lincoln's 87 degrees surpassed the previous record of 84 set in 1991, he said. Likewise, Des Moines bested a record last set in 1991. The high reached 82 degrees there, two degrees above the previous record.

DeWald said the warmth will be a memory by Wednesday.

"It was only a one-day show, we have a cold front coming in," he said.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast in the upper 60s.

There's a chance of rain Friday night into Saturday, and perhaps even snow by Sunday night into Monday, he said.

10 unusual weather events in the Midlands through the years

