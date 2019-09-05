A 16-year-old boy remained in critical condition at an Omaha hospital Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash near Weeping Water.
Kyle D. Baxter of Weeping Water was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center on Tuesday. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday he remained in critical condition.
Investigators from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office determined that Baxter was driving a 2001 Nissan Xterra north on 120th Street near Mckelvie Road shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle went out of control on the gravel road and rolled several times before landing in a bean field.
A female juvenile passenger who was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash was able to exit the Nissan and go to a nearby residence near to call for help. It wasn't immediately clear if Baxter was wearing a seat belt.
The incident is under investigation but alcohol is not considered a factor, according to the sheriff’s office report.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.