An Omaha woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the February death of a Lincoln man in a crash on Interstate 80 just west of Nebraska Highway 370.
Kenisha Prentice, 25, also was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol. A statement from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Prentice was found to have a blood-alcohol level of .172, over twice the legal limit.
Nabil Shokai, 67, died following the Feb. 9 crash after being flown to the Nebraska Medical Center. A passenger in Shokai’s vehicle, Kalul Bor, 74, of Lincoln, also was taken to the medical center, where he remained in critical condition Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies determined Shokai was driving a 2001 Saturn on Interstate 80 just west of the 370 entrance ramp about 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle stalled in the center lane. The Saturn was struck from behind by a 2013 Hyundai driven by Prentice.
Prentice is being held in the Sarpy County Jail pending a bail hearing. She and three passengers from her vehicle were treated at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy for their injuries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.