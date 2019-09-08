A 53-year-old man died Saturday and a woman was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding left a highway and crashed in a cornfield just east of Clarkson, Nebraska, in Colfax County.

Paul Uher of Dodge, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Colfax County Attorney. The female passenger, Theresa Uher, 63, of Dodge, was taken by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries. 

Investigators said Uher was westbound on Nebraska Highway 91 around 4:50 p.m. when the 2014 Harley Davidson he was driving left the highway and crashed in a cornfield on the northside of the roadway. The crash occurred about 2½ miles west of the intersection of Highway 91 and Nebraska Highway 15.

Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation by the Colfax County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

