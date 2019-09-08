A 53-year-old man died Saturday and a woman was critically injured after the motorcycle they were riding left a highway and crashed in a cornfield just east of Clarkson, Nebraska, in Colfax County.
Paul Uher of Dodge, Nebraska, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Colfax County Attorney. The female passenger, Theresa Uher, 63, of Dodge, was taken by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators said Uher was westbound on Nebraska Highway 91 around 4:50 p.m. when the 2014 Harley Davidson he was driving left the highway and crashed in a cornfield on the northside of the roadway. The crash occurred about 2½ miles west of the intersection of Highway 91 and Nebraska Highway 15.
Both driver and passenger were wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation by the Colfax County Sheriff's Office.
