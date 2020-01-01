A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an early morning fatal stabbing in Utica, authorities said.

Deputies from the Seward County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene of a stabbing around 1 a.m. and arrested Donald K. Polcyn, Jr. of Utica, a press release from the agency said. 

Before deputies arrived, Utica Fire and Rescue transported one person to Seward Memorial Hospital where that person was pronounced dead as the result of a stabbing, the release said. 

Polcyn was booked into the Seward County Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or additional details. 

Utica is a small town west of Lincoln and 90 miles from Omaha.

