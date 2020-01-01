A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal stabbing in Utica, Neb., authorities said.

Deputies from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a stabbing around 1 a.m. They arrested Donald K. Polcyn Jr. of Utica, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Before deputies arrived, a Utica Fire and Rescue crew took one person to Seward Memorial Hospital, where that person was pronounced dead as the result of a stabbing.

Polcyn was booked into the Seward County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or additional details.

Utica is a small town west of Lincoln that is about 95 miles southwest of Omaha.

Emily Nitcher

