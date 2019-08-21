A 26-year-old Lincoln woman embarked on a theft spree from July into August, police said, shoplifting from Von Maur and never returning two cars she had taken out for a test drive. 

On July 5, a Von Maur employee recognized the woman from a Facebook post by another store about a shoplifter who had taken several items into the dressing room and left with a bulging purse. 

The woman paid for a few things, authorities said, but left with approximately $511 of stolen clothing in her purse before Lincoln police arrived.

More than a month later, on Aug. 15, the manager of El Charro Auto Sales in Lincoln told police a woman had requested to test drive a vehicle, took a 2008 blue Pontiac G6 for a test drive and never came back.

The woman had provided an ID card, though her drivers license was suspended. 

The next day, police located the abandoned Pontiac in an alley near 10th and E Street. 

On Aug. 19, employees at Alan's Auto Sales called police after a woman test drove a 2009 Dodge Charger and never returned. Police were able to locate the car, with the same woman inside, and she was taken into custody. 

The 26-year-old was arrested for shoplifting, two counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving with a suspended license. She also had two unrelated, outstanding arrest warrants. 

