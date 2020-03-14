A 15-year-old from Plymouth died after a head-on collision Friday in southeast Nebraska.
The two-vehicle crash was reported at 11:20 p.m. on Highway 4 about five miles west of Plymouth, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
According to authorities, a westbound 2008 Nissan Maxima containing two teenagers over-corrected when its right-side tires dropped off the roadway, causing it to collide nearly head-on with an eastbound 2013 Dodge Journey carrying six people.
Bryson Haecker, a front-seat passenger in the Nissan, was ejected from the vehicle and thrown into a ditch, according to the Sheriff's Office. The teenager was pronounced dead at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury.
The Nissan's driver, 16-year-old Mallory Chavez of Dewitt, was taken to the same hospital for initial treatment before being transferred to a Lincoln hospital.
The 44-year-old driver of the Dodge, Brian Stokebrand, also of Dewitt, was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital with five passengers. The conditions of those six people were not released.
Authorities said they did not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. They were still determining whether those involved were wearing seat belts. Airbags did deploy, deputies reported.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday.
Emergency services responding to the crash were Plymouth Fire and Rescue, Daykin Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Fairbury Rural Fire and Rescue and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
