A 39-year-old Bellevue woman was critically injured early Sunday when she was shot near a bar in the Benson entertainment district.
Police were called to the 1912 bar at 6201 Maple St., shortly after 2 a.m. for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers found Teleah Ervin near 63rd and Maple Streets suffering from a gunshot wound.
Ervin was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. TIps leading to an arrest in a shooting are eligible for a $10,000 reward.
