Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.