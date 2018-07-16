HELSINKI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said here Monday after meeting with President Donald Trump that Moscow never interfered and will never interfere in the U.S. electoral process.
The Russian president said the "so-called Russian interference" in the U.S. 2016 presidential election was brought up by President Donald Trump during their summit in Helsinki.
Speaking at a joint press conference, Putin said: "I had to repeat that the Russian state never interfered, and does not plan to interfere, in internal American electoral process."
Putin offered to interrogate the 12 Russians named in U.S. indictments over meddling in U.S. elections, and he called claims of collusion with the Trump campaign ''nonsense.''
Trump also said he raised election meddling with Putin and he didn't condemn Moscow's conduct publicly.
Disputing the U.S. intelligence community, Trump said: "I don't see any reason why'' Russia would interfere in the 2016 election.
In general, Putin said, the talks with Trump took place in an "open and businesslike atmosphere" and he characterized them as "successful and useful."
Putin said Moscow was ready for intelligence cooperation with U.S. on terrorism and cyber threats. He said that the Cold War was over and U.S. and Russia needed to solve problems together.
Putin also praised Trump's diplomacy on the Korean Peninsula, but he noted differences remain on Iran.
The Russian leader said he and Trump agreed on securing Israel's border with Syria in line with a 1974 deal.
Trump said the United States and Russia must find ways to "cooperate in pursuit of shared interests."
Trump said a productive dialogue between the U.S. and Russia is good for both countries and "is good for the world."
Trump said he and Putin discussed disagreements between their countries "at length."
Trump added that relations between the U.S. and Russia have never been worse. He said that relations "changed as of about four hours ago."
He said he was sure that he and Putin would meet again often in the future.
Putin said Moscow and Washington could cooperate in stabilizing the world's energy market.
Meanwhile, an apparent protester was escorted out of their joint press conference.
The individual, seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons. He identified himself as a reporter from the magazine The Nation.
A U.S. Secret Service agent spoke with the unidentified man before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their press conference.
