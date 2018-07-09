MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — An aide to the Thai Navy SEAL commander said Monday that four boys were brought out of the flooded cave in northern Thailand.
The rescue operation to free more boys and their coach was over for Monday, the aide said.
The aide, Sitthichai Klangpattana, didn't comment on the boys' health or say how well the operation had gone.
A total of eight of the 12 boys, accompanied by a coach, have now been brought out of the treacherous cave system by divers, including four who were brought out Sunday, when the rescue operation began.
The boys and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped for more than two weeks after heavy rains flooded the long cave network made up of caverns connected by tight passages.
Four ambulances left the area around the flooded cave in northern Thailand on Monday.
Thai officials have been tight-lipped about the rescue operation at times.
Sunday, teams of divers brought out four of the trapped boys but waited several hours before confirming their safe rescue.
Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the rescue, said the second phase of the rescue attempt began at 11 a.m. local time Monday.
Each rescue attempt takes several hours, authorities said.
Officials said at a press conference that the parents of the rescued boys, whose names have not been released, have not yet been allowed to have physical contact with them, pending more extensive examination of their physical condition.
The operation to free them includes new oxygen tanks being placed along their route of escape, which is partially underwater.
