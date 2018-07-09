MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — The official heading the Thai cave-rescue operation says the four boys brought out of the flooded cave by divers Monday are "safe and conscious" and now in a hospital.
Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn also said at a press conference that Monday's operation, which was the second day of a high-stakes rescue effort, took less time than Sunday's because of the experience accumulated and more people involved.
Eight of the 13 trapped people — a total of 12 boys and their 25-year-old soccer coach — have now been rescued.
Narongsak said he's not sure if the remaining five people will be extracted in one or more operations.
He said Thailand's prime minister, who visited the cave site Monday, has gone to visit all eight boys in the hospital.
The boys and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped for more than two weeks after heavy rains flooded the long cave network made up of caverns connected by tight passages.
Four ambulances left the area around the flooded cave in northern Thailand on Monday.
Thai officials have been tight-lipped about the rescue operation at times.
Sunday, teams of divers brought out four of the trapped boys but waited several hours before confirming their safe rescue.
Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is heading the rescue, said the second phase of the rescue attempt began at 11 a.m. local time Monday.
Each rescue attempt takes several hours, authorities said.
Officials said at a press conference that the parents of the rescued boys, whose names have not been released, have not yet been allowed to have physical contact with them, pending more extensive examination of their physical condition.
The operation to free them includes new oxygen tanks being placed along their route of escape, which is partially underwater.
The story of the soccer players and their coach trapped in a complex system of caves & tunnels in Thailand suggest the importance of knowing how to swim; i.e. taught at an early age. The earth is 75% covered with water, I believe. I don't know for sure if that includes all the rivers & lakes which number in the thousands. Swimming is a life skill, literally! We hope and pray for the safe return of all the boys, their coach and all the brave people involved in this difficult and dangerous rescue effort.
