A 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson Sunday after a fire at an apartment building in northwest Omaha. 

Firefighters found a working fire when they were called to the Tudor Heights apartments at 3314 N. 105th Plaza about 2:30 a.m. The fire was confined to a second-floor apartment in the three-story structure, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department.

Investigators reported moderate fire damage in the living room, where the fire began, with heavy smoke damage throughout the apartment. The unit directly below sustained water damage, the spokesman said. 

Fire investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set by an occupant. She was then placed under arrest and booked into the Douglas County Jail. 

The Red Cross was  helping occupants of the two damaged apartments find temporary housing. 

