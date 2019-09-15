A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday in critical condition after being struck by car while riding scooter in the Dundee neighborhood.
The collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 49th and Cass Streets, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch reports. The woman, who was said to be 20 years old, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being hit by a gray sedan.
The Omaha Police Department's accident investigation unit was called to the scene. Neither the name of the woman or the driver of the vehicle were immediately released.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.