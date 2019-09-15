A woman was taken to an Omaha hospital Sunday in critical condition after being struck by car while riding scooter in the Dundee neighborhood.

The collision occurred about 3:15 p.m. near 49th and Cass Streets, according to Douglas County 911 dispatch reports. The woman, who was said to be 20 years old, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after being hit by a gray sedan. 

The Omaha Police Department's accident investigation unit was called to the scene. Neither the name of the woman or the driver of the vehicle were immediately released. 

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

