A 34-year-old woman was arrested on three counts of suspicion of felony assault in connection with three teenage boys being stabbed Tuesday night in South Omaha.
None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening, a police spokesman said. The woman was also booked into the Douglas County Jail on three counts of suspicion of using a weapon to commit a felony.
Officers were called to the area of 28th and T Streets shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of a cutting, police said. The officers determined that several juveniles were fighting when the mother of one of the juveniles intervened and cut three boys ages 14, 15 and 16.
