Despite the crisis that is the coronavirus, the last two weeks of March were merely business as unusual at the Douglas County Courthouse.
A handful of regulars gathered in a judge’s back room as a lawyer strummed his guitar in an impromptu folk session, killing time during the downtime. In another courtroom, a defense attorney was urged to go home after he sweated and coughed his way through a conversation. “Can’t,” responded the attorney, a solo practitioner. “Don’t have health insurance.”
And a prosecutor — unaware that he had coronavirus — had close encounters (six feet or less) with at least 50 courthouse folks over the past two weeks. Fifteen-minute coffee talks with judges and their staff. Twenty-minute hearings with defendants and their attorneys.
After the prosecutor found out Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19, a chunk of the courthouse was forced to clear out. Those 50-plus people — including eight of the county’s 16 district judges, two dozen county attorneys and staff members and a dozen public defenders — are supposed to be home in self-quarantine for the next two weeks. In a place that is used to delayed results, it might be mid-April before courthouse regulars know whether the coronavirus exposure turns into a courthouse cluster.
Now, a state senator is turning up the volume on his calls to temporarily close the courthouse.
State Sen. Justin Wayne, an Omaha attorney who handles a mix of issues from criminal defense to evictions, said he urged city and county officials to do so in a conference call last week. A joint city-county group, the Omaha-Douglas County Public Building Commission, runs the courthouse and the Civic Center.
“In no way am I saying shut down the legal system — you can still have hearings by phone or by Zoom (videoconferencing software),” Wayne said. “I am saying, ‘Shut down the Douglas County Courthouse.’ Our physical presence is just not necessary.”
Douglas County Public Defender Tom Riley said his attorneys went from relative calm to "their hair on fire" Monday and Tuesday.
"Really — it is time to stop f@#%&*g around," Riley wrote in an email to city and county officials. "To be honest, everyone should be tested. Period."
Courthouses have been classified under essential services and thus excluded from the 10-person limit enacted in 41 of Nebraska's 93 counties. Still, health officials have grown alarmed, even after Douglas County delayed hearings and trials to try to curb numbers. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour told a judge this week she was “appalled at how much foot traffic” is still at the courthouse — comparing it to the streams of people venturing into home-improvement and grocery stores.
No one interviewed pointed a finger at the prosecutor who tested positive. An affable, longtime deputy Douglas County attorney, he didn’t feel well after a non-work-related training trip to Kansas, went home and reportedly returned to work only after a doctor cleared him. He worked sporadically over the last two weeks. Friday, he found out that a fellow trainee had a positive test, went to the doctor and was tested. He got the results Monday.
But fingers were pointed in other directions — including at Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican, who, after being informed of the prosecutor’s positive test, told a judge Monday he wasn’t changing his mind; he was keeping the courts open.
“Ridiculous,” said a longtime courthouse bailiff. “It’s all on him what happens down here (the rest of the way).”
Heavican didn’t return a phone call. State Court Administrator Corey Steel said the chief justice asked him to call instead.
The chief justice’s March 12 order — titled "in re: Novel Coronavirus and Covid-19 disease" — noted that “one of the most effective ways to protect against the spread of this disease is to limit exposure.” The chief then called on judges and attorneys, to the “extent possible... to screen people who may be exhibiting the symptoms of an infectious respiratory illness.
The positive test of the prosecutor — who didn’t have any severe symptoms — proves how impossible that task is, said two Douglas County judges, who spoke on condition that they not be named.
Heavican also specified that the order “may be updated as conditions change.” On March 12, Nebraska had 11 confirmed cases. As of noon Wednesday, it had 210 cases and four deaths. Heavican hasn’t amended his order.
Steel noted that local officials, not the state, control whether courthouses remain open. In some counties, citizens and litigants arrive at courthouse doors to find them locked, with a sign posted for a phone number to call to try to gain access. In others, deputies are posted outside the door to screen people to see if they have business that must be done.
Steel said the chief justice has encouraged alternative ways to dispense justice. Several counties, including Douglas, have taken measures restricting access — and have utilized alternatives to in-court appearances, such as conferences by video or telephone.
Steel emphasized that the public needs some access to the courts. The state’s high court put it this way: “Even in an emergency, Nebraska courts and court offices strive to remain open. Keeping the courts open is an attempt to ensure that no person is deprived access to the courts, even in the aftermath of an emergency.”
Steel estimated that Douglas County has reduced its activity to 15 to 20 percent of what would normally go on. Hearings and jury trials are being postponed. Douglas County’s juvenile court is conducting hearings entirely by telephone or video.
In county and district court, judges can work from home and hold hearings. Now, with half of the district judges in self-quarantine, officials are asking litigants and lawyers to call each judge’s bailiff to make arrangements.
Ironically, two coronavirus-prevention efforts led the prosecutor to be all over the courthouse over the past two weeks. First, County Attorney Don Kleine had encouraged prosecutors to work from home — and had just a slimmed-down crew in the office. The prosecutor in question was on one of those crews — and that led him to handle more cases in more courtrooms than normal.
The other factor: Courtrooms were busy expediting cases to get inmates out of jail to make room for those being arrested. That led to more hearings, more people and more exposure to the infected prosecutor.
“We just can't stop,” said Douglas County District Court administrator Doug Johnson. “The spigot has to keep spinning because people are coming in to jail.
"But yes, I'm concerned. I’m in (the courthouse's) tiny elevators everyday. We’re obviously violating the social-distancing (guidelines) in there. We’ve got to plug through this thing and hope that this, too, shall pass.”
The building commission Wednesday sent crews in to deep clean the courtrooms and back rooms where the prosecutor was.
Scrubbing, while necessary, does little to cure the worry, Wayne said. The state senator said too many officials, national and local, are hoping rather than acting in the face of a virus that doesn’t yield to hope. Wayne spent part of Monday searching his mind as to whether he ran into the prosecutor over the past two weeks. He spent part of Tuesday trying to see if an eviction hearing was taking place.
He found out it was — and started worrying about the down-on-their-luck clients who will risk exposure as they try to defend their homes or, in criminal court, their freedom.
Wayne said he begrudgingly planned to venture to the courthouse Wednesday, wearing gloves and a mask.
The prosecutor’s case “proves the point,” Wayne said. “We’ve got that many people directly exposed. This is going to be a worker’s comp issue if we continue to knowingly put people in harm’s way for their jobs. I mean, what else has to happen before we finally shut it down?”
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shirley Blessing, 82, talks to her family on the phone as they stand outside her room at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A display features messages of thanks, superheroes, balloons and a stethoscope at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign says "NE Med Strong" is in the window of the Lauritzen Outpatient Center as Nebraska Medicine works to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers set up surge tents Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center to deal with a possible surge of patients with the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pettit's Pastry has been successful in part because of the close proximity to downtown Omaha. With many businesses now with employees working from home, there is less demand for donuts.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pettit's Pastry has seen a decrease in customers like many businesses as measures to control the spread of coronavirus have limited sales.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cecilia Saavedra, 26, buys groceries for a family at Supermercado Nuestra Familia on Wednesday. She devotes hours to shopping and delivering groceries for the elderly, the ill, the immunocompromised.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
College of St Mary professor Kristin Haas, right, enjoys a virtual happy hour using Zoom at her Omaha home on Wednesday. Her daughter Kiera, 8, came in to use a computer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West High School's Mikala Hansen teaches her freshman biology class through Zoom from her Omaha home on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Pridell, school liaison officer for Offutt Air Force Base, holds signs for the teachers.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandi Udell, and her children, from left, Jazzlen 4; Kolten, 5; and Kaiden, 9; wave to teachers from LeMay Elementary School on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell out some encouragement for Omahans during this time of pandemic. The sign is along 13th Street just north of U Street.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks past an empty barber shop near P street on Thursday in Lincoln. Captain's Chair closed down in compliance with the new restrictions.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Curbside pickup locations appeared around downtown Lincoln to assist in social distancing on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A legislative page places a piece of paper page outlining Gov. Pete Ricketts key points for emergency funding on a desk at the State Capitol on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Mark Kolterman, right, greets Sen. Tony Vargas with an elbow touch Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An employee prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in midtown Omaha. Restaurants can also deliver alcohol with meals, with rules similar to curbside pickup.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercise at Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The wall of a classroom at 88 Tactical is painted with diagrams of various handguns on Wednesday. Gun and ammunition sales are on the rise amid coronavirus fears.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Instructor Bryan Breitkreutz, center, teaches a handgun level 1 class on Wednesday at 88 Tactical in Omaha.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Pacific employees take part in a digital meeting Wednesday in Omaha. It’s one of the measures the company is using to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tessa Keeran makes sure Laylah Lee washes her hands correctly before lunch at Through the Years Child Care in Omaha. Day cares are adapting to new limits on crowd sizes because of coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Nebraskans are trying to adapt to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.