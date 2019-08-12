The newly constructed Hawkins Family Westside Boys & Girls Club has 15,000 square feet of club space for all kinds of activities.
The new space was celebrated at a ribbon cutting and open house on Monday. Special guests included Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Karen Hawkins, the building's namesake.
The new facility is connected to Westbrook Elementary School, 1312 Robertson Drive.
Since 2005, Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands has used existing school space to provide programming to children ages 6 to 18.
The drones and robots are part of the new facility's Innovation Center.
“Our commitment to children doesn’t end at 3:30 when the final bell rings each day,” said Superintendent Mike Lucas.
He said the new facility ensures the district's students are nurtured and empowered during and after school.
Ivan Gilreath, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands, said the partnership will provide opportunities to help "youth in being successful academically and socially."
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
We collected 2018 ACT scores from 19 of the biggest schools in the Omaha area. Take a look to see if your school is on the list and where it fell.
Omaha Catholic schools: 24.7
The World-Herald was not able to verify composite ACT scores for Creighton Prep and Marian high schools. The composite ACT score of the graduating class of 2018 for the entire Omaha Archdiocese was 24.7.
KENT SIEVERS AND BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South High School: 24.6.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Millard West High School: 23.3.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Elkhorn High School: 23.
ELKHORN PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Gretna High School: 22.8.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Millard North High School: 22.6.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Westside High School: 21.5.
WESTSIDE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Papillion-La Vista South High School: 21.1.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista High School: 21.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South High School: 20.4.
MILLARD PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Bellevue West High School: 20.4.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Bellevue East High School: 19.5.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Central High School: 19.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke High School: 18.8.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North High School: 17.9.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha South High School: 16.1.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD HERALD
Omaha Bryan High School: 15.4.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Northwest High School: 15.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Benson High School: 14.9.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The correlation between a school’s poverty rate and test scores is evident, a World-Herald analysis found.
High schools in the Omaha Public Schools with high poverty scored low. Suburban schools with low poverty scored better.
For example, Elkhorn South High School scored highest with a 24.6; its poverty rate is 3.6 percent. The lowest score was Benson at 14.9; that school's poverty rate is 86.5 percent.
Read The World-Herald's breakdown of Omaha schools' ACT scores here.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
