LINCOLN — Visitation at all Nebraska prisons has been canceled this weekend due to a shortage of staff to supervise family visits.

It marks the second time this summer that the visits were halted due to inadequate staffing numbers.

The state prison typically offers between three and six hours of visitation from relatives on weekend days. The state's website states that "meaningful connections" with family can positively impact inmates.

The Nebraska Department of Corrections has struggled to hire and retain staff in recent years, but the problem seems to be spreading to more prisons, according to a recent memo from the State Legislature's Inspector General for Corrections. He called conditions at one prison, the Nebraska State Penitentiary, "alarming."

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

