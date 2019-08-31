LINCOLN — Visitation at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been canceled this weekend because of a shortage of staff to supervise family visits.
It marks the second time this summer that the visits were halted because of inadequate staffing numbers.
The state prison typically offers three to six hours of visitation from relatives on weekend days. The state’s website states that “meaningful connections” with family can positively impact inmates.
The Nebraska Department of Corrections has struggled to hire and retain staff in recent years, but the problem seems to be spreading to more prisons, according to a recent memo from the State Legislature’s Inspector General for Corrections.
He called conditions at the Nebraska State Penitentiary “alarming.”
