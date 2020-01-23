The National Weather Service has added a Bellevue session to its list of public briefings on this year's flood risk.
The Bellevue meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 11 in Criss Auditorium at Bellevue University Hitchcock Humanities Center, 1040 Bruin Blvd.
Three other meetings are planned in Nebraska, in Columbus, Norfolk and Fremont, and one has been scheduled in southwest Iowa.
What protects Omaha from flooding
The Omaha area’s robust flood protections — knock on wood — are built to keep water out or contained. Most recently, they did their job during the record-setting flooding of March 2019 that turned neighboring towns to islands and caused, so far, hundreds of millions in damage to homes, roads, bridges, fields and livestock. We look in greater detail at the protections in place that guard Omaha. Sources: National Weather Service; City of Omaha; City of Council Bluffs; Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District; World-Herald archives.
