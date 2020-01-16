Closings and cancellations list updated regularly. Know a closing we should add to our list? Email us at news@owh.com.


Schools and university-related closings

• Ashland Greenwood Schools

• Bellevue Public Schools and Lied Activity Center

• Creighton Preparatory School

• Iowa School for the Deaf

• Louisville Public Schools

• Millard Public Schools

• Omaha Public Schools

• Papillion La Vista Community Schools

• Plattsmouth Community Schools

• Springfield Platteview Schools

• University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO)

• Westside Community Schools

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

