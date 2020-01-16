Closings and cancellations list updated regularly. Know a closing we should add to our list? Email us at news@owh.com.
Schools and university-related closings
• Ashland Greenwood Schools
• Bellevue Public Schools and Lied Activity Center
• Creighton Preparatory School
• Iowa School for the Deaf
• Louisville Public Schools
• Millard Public Schools
• Omaha Public Schools
• Papillion La Vista Community Schools
• Plattsmouth Community Schools
• Springfield Platteview Schools
• University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO)
• Westside Community Schools
