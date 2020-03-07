As a sea of blue-and-white-clad Creighton fans streamed into the CHI Health Center Saturday for the Jays’ big game against Seton Hall, Sarah Cundiff held up a small, clear plastic pouch.
Inside was a bottle of hand sanitizer and a few Clorox disinfecting wipes.
Just in case.
The self-professed germophobe said she wasn’t worried enough about the threat of coronavirus to skip the afternoon basketball game, where the Creighton men’s team prevailed over Seton Hall, clinching a share of the program’s first Big East title.
But it eased her mind to bring a few extra precautions to a sporting event that drew more than 18,500 people, a day after Omaha’s first case of the coronavirus disease was confirmed .
“I probably won’t use it, but it makes me feel better,” she said.
Several Creighton fans said they weren’t overly concerned about the coronavirus and its so far limited presence in Nebraska. Cundiff and Austen Thielen said they waited in line two hours Friday night to get into the Holy Name fish fry — Omahans weren’t self-isolating yet.
“We’re conscious of what’s going on, but we’re not giving in to the panic,” said Tony Krings, one of four tailgaters soaking up the late-winter sun in a parking lot Saturday. The group’s supplies included Corona beers and a tub of wipes intended to pull double-duty, fighting germs and wiping up chip crumbs.
But given Saturday’s announcement that Fremont schools would close for a week after a possible exposure to the disease, it's not unreasonable to wonder about the prospect of even casual contact with others at a sporting event or other gathering.
In Baltimore, fans were barred from attending an NCAA Division III men’s basketball game at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore because of coronavirus concerns.
But all Big Ten tournaments will be held as scheduled, the conference announced Saturday.
On March 20 and 22, Omaha will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at CHI Health Center. Other big events are scheduled for the spring, including Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting in May and the 2020 U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in June. Berkshire Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has said travel restrictions and fears over a coronavirus outbreak could keep visitors, especially international ones, from attending.
Kristyna Engdahl, the spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, the local entity that manages TD Ameritrade Park and the CHI Health Center, said MECA is bringing in additional cleaning crews after events, reminding employees to wash their hands thoroughly and setting up additional hand sanitizing stations for event staff.
Any changes for scheduled events would be decided by clients or promoters, she said, and MECA is in contact with local and state health officials.
“We have not heard concerns from the general public,” Engdahl wrote in an email. “In fact, we received one phone call asking if the Blake Shelton (concert) was going on as planned. When I said it was, the caller’s only other question was about potentially upgrading his seats.”
Tim Wagner, a 54-year-old Omahan with diabetes, said he drove to Baxter Arena for Friday night’s University of Nebraska at Omaha Mavericks hockey game. But after wrestling with the decision to walk in or not, he ultimately turned around and went home to watch the game on TV.
As someone with an underlying health condition, he’s a little nervous about crowds now that Omaha has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
“It’s not that you’re being a coward or anything,” he said. “There’s kind of something extra there I have to take into account that a lot of other folks don’t.”
