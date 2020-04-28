LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will give an update Tuesday about measures the state is taking to control the coronavirus while easing restrictions in parts of Nebraska.

He is expected to talk more about his efforts to keep the state's meatpacking plants open despite the rising numbers of cases linked to the plants. Smithfield had planned to close its plant in Crete on Wednesday after an outbreak among workers there. 

Ricketts also is expected to talk about his decision to loosen social distancing restrictions in 59 counties, including those in the Omaha metro areas. The decision comes as Nebraska continue to see case numbers climb.

He will do his regular briefing at 2 p.m., followed by a Spanish-language briefing at 5 p.m. To watch the Spanish version, click here.

