LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by officials from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development at Monday's coronavirus briefing.

The governor will hold an earlier and shorter version of his daily event because of an afternoon meeting of the state Board of Pardons. The briefing will start at 12:15 p.m.

Ricketts announced plans Friday to loosen the restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the potentially deadly virus. The changes will take effect next week. Details of the changes have yet to be released. 

Two statewide moves will allow elective surgeries and procedures to be done and religious services, including weddings and funerals, to be held. Other changes will be limited to 59 counties with lower levels of cases. In those areas, close contact services, such as hair salons, barberships and tattoo parlors, will be able to reopen, along with sit-down dining in restaurants. 

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

