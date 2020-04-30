LINCOLN — Religious leaders and the state's labor chief will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily coronavirus briefing on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Ricketts has said that guidelines for the resumption of church services were to be produced by Nebraska religious leaders.

Last week, he directed that church activities, including weddings and funerals, resume statewide as of Monday, with restrictions, including social distancing. 

State Labor Commissioner John Albin will join the governor as well, as total unemployment claims caused by the COVID-19 outbreak have passed 100,000 in the state.

paul.hammel@owh.com 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

