LINCOLN — Leaders from the Nebraska Nurses Association will be joining Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. today.

Nurses have been on the front lines in dealing with the pandemic, from treating desperately sick patients in hospitals to working in public health departments.

The briefing comes one day after dine-in restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were allowed to reopen in 59 Nebraska counties, including the Omaha metro area.

It also comes as the state topped 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The proportion of tests coming back positive also continued to climb, which reflects wider spread of the virus. As of Monday evening, 17.5% of tests were positive. When testing started in Nebraska, fewer than 5% of tests were positive. 

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

