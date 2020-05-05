...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Watch live: Gov. Ricketts gives update on coronavirus
LINCOLN — Leaders from the Nebraska Nurses Association will be joining Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m. today.
Nurses have been on the front lines in dealing with the pandemic, from treating desperately sick patients in hospitals to working in public health departments.
The briefing comes one day after dine-in restaurants, hair salons and other businesses were allowed to reopen in 59 Nebraska counties, including the Omaha metro area.
It also comes as the state topped 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The proportion of tests coming back positive also continued to climb, which reflects wider spread of the virus. As of Monday evening, 17.5% of tests were positive. When testing started in Nebraska, fewer than 5% of tests were positive.
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
ANDY KANE
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
ANN KANE
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
