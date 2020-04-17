LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will provide an update on coronavirus in Nebraska at 2 p.m., one day after talking with the president about guidelines for reopening the state.

Ricketts participated in a conference call with President Donald Trump on Thursday. The president then publicly unveiled a set of guidelines that call for lifting restrictions in three phases.

Under the guidelines, states must meet certain markers, such as seeing a decline in the number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and having a robust testing program in place for health care workers, before they can start reopening.

The number of cases in Nebraska topped 1,000 on Thursday and the number of people testing positive increased to 8% of those tested. 

Martha Stoddard

