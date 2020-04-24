LINCOLN — Representatives from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the state Crime Commission will join Gov. Pete Ricketts for Friday's briefing on the coronavirus.

The governor will provide updates on pandemic-related issues one day after the number of confirmed cases passed 2,000 in Nebraska. The total hit 2,124 and the number of deaths reached 47. 

The number of cases in Nebraska continues to climb the state sees outbreaks tied to meatpacking plants. More than 11% of tests now are coming back positive, reflecting the virus' spread. The rate of positive tests was less than 5% in early March. 

martha.stoddard@owh.com

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul

