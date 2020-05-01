Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine, will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at his daily coronavirus briefing Friday.

Schwedhelm has been part of a team from Nebraska Medicine and University of Nebraska Medical Center who have been touring meatpacking plants around Nebraska to develop a COVID-19 playbook to curb and prevent coronavirus outbreaks.

Workers have tested positive for the virus in plants in Omaha, Hastings, Lexington, Madison, Crete and Grand Island, among others. 

The governor will do his regular briefing at 2 p.m., followed by a Spanish-language briefing at 5 p.m. 

