LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by officials from the Nebraska Departments of Health and Human Services and of Agriculture during his Thursday coronavirus briefing.

The 2 p.m. update will be the first of three appearances Thursday during which the governor will take questions and provide updates about Nebraska's response to the pandemic. 

He will hold a second, Spanish-language press conference at 5 p.m., followed by an 8:30 p.m. televised town hall on NET.

The governor,  along with Dannette Smith, HHS chief executive officer, and Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine chief executive officer, will take questions from the public during the later event. Viewers and listeners may ask questions by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212 or by submitting questions online at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.

Martha Stoddard

