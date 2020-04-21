LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts will give two coronavirus updates Tuesday, his usual briefing at 2 p.m. and a press conference in Spanish at 5 p.m. 

The second is an attempt to reach the large numbers of Spanish-speaking Nebraska residents, especially those working in the meat-packing plants that have become virus hot spots in the state. 

The update comes as Nebraska is seeing an increase in deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. As of Monday evening, there have been 33 people who died from the disease. The state's first death was reported less than a month ago.

For the 5 p.m. Spanish-language briefing, click here.  

