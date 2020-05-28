LINCOLN — Greg Ibach, a Nebraska farmer and U.S. Department of Agriculture official, will join Gov. Pete Ricketts at Thursday's coronavirus briefing.

Also joining the governor will be John Ricks, head of the state Tourism Commission. He will appear at the beginning of what is usually the summer travel season. The season may look different in an age of coronavirus. 

Ibach was the state agriculture director before taking a job as the USDA's undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs. 

Ricketts will hold a Spanish-language briefing at 5 p.m., which can be viewed here.

Martha Stoddard

