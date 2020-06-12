LINCOLN – Gov. Pete Ricketts will be joined by Tony Goins, Nebraska’s economic development director, and Steve Wellman, the state agriculture director, at a briefing Friday.
Ricketts has billed the press conference as a “Get Nebraska Growing” briefing. It is the latest in a series of briefings focused on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The two departments have been charged with administering major coronavirus relief programs for small businesses and livestock producers. Ricketts announced earlier that he planned to use part of the state’s $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid for the programs.
