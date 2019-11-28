...LIGHT SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE COULD CAUSE TRAVEL ISSUES
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION OF SNOW, SLEET, AND FREEZING
DRIZZLE. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND
ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...SOME ROADS COME BECOME SLIPPERY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Volunteers flock to Kroc Center for Salvation Army's 28th annual Turkey Fest
Over the noise and chaos of a kitchen preparing to feed more than 1,000 people, Kathy Secret yelled to the two dozen rubber-gloved volunteers she was leading: "Table one, are we ready?"
Based on the cheers and table-thumping that met her war cry, table one was ready to roll.
The kitchen, located in the Salvation Army's Kroc Center in South Omaha, served as home base Thursday for the 28th annual Turkey Fest, a massive effort to feed a Thanksgiving meal to elderly folks who may otherwise have been without one.
Volunteers spent the week preparing all the staples for a classic Turkey Day feast. Then, more volunteers showed up bright and early on Thanksgiving to dish up the food and deliver it throughout the city.
Secret was part of a cohort from St. Gerald Catholic Church. Bob Steinke, another member of St. Gerald who was participating in his fourth Turkey Fest, said he enjoys giving back with his "church family."
"It starts my morning off great on Thanksgiving," Steinke said.
Serving more than 1,000 dinners is no small feat. Volunteers spent Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening in the kitchen, planning and preparing what food they could. They showed up again before dawn Thursday.
Kevin Newlin, the head cook in charge — he said "Turkey Fest maestro" may be a more accurate title — has been involved with the event for eight years.
"I've never been hungry," said Newlin, a catering chef at Creighton University. "I've never had to fight for food, and I just think it's a shame that people don't get to eat; that they have to ration their food."
Turkey Fest required 500 pounds of turkey, 1,000 pounds of stuffing, 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 40 gallons of gravy and "green beans for days," Newlin said.
Some of the volunteers, like Helen Snowdon, are familiar faces. Snowdon, who was busy thickening a 20-gallon vat of gravy Thursday morning, has been coming for 15 years.
"I just think it's important to volunteer," Snowdon said.
Others, like John and Sara Petty, came for the first time.
The Pettys, who brought their grandchildren, Skylar Smedra, 10, and Sawyer Smedra, 6, were given several meals to deliver throughout South Omaha.
They were one of about 140 delivery teams made up of 300 people who stopped by homes to drop off hot meals. The teams consisted of families with young children, young couples and, in some cases, multiple generations in the same vehicle.
John Petty said he wanted to set a good example for his grandchildren.
"It gets them involved at a young age to give back to the community," he said.
