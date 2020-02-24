Snow chances for the Omaha metro on Tuesday have diminished significantly.

There's a 50% chance for a rain-snow mix on Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected, according to the forecast issued Monday afternoon by the National Weather Service. The potential for precipitation Monday night has been taken out of the forecast. 

Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the snow is staying to the west, so people traveling across Nebraska on Monday night and Tuesday morning should be prepared for snowy travel conditions. The Grand Island to Kearney area, for example, could receive 2 inches to 4 inches, he said.

Wind remains in the forecast in the Omaha metro, though, from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday afternoon.

The weekend looks good, Albright said, with mostly sunny skies and highs forecast in the upper 40s and low 50s. 

