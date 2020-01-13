The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Monday that it has selected a University of Kentucky administrator and professor as its next dean of journalism and mass communications.
Shari Veil will start her new job on July 1, pending the approval of the NU Board of Regents.
Veil is Kentucky's associate dean for undergraduate affairs in the College of Communication and Information. Before her work at Kentucky, she was director of the University of Oklahoma's center for risk and crisis management.
She earned a bachelor's degree in communication with a concentration in public relations and a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing, both from the University of Mary in North Dakota.
Her doctorate in communication is from North Dakota State. She did her research on risk and crisis communication, UNL said.
Amy Struthers will remain interim dean until Veil takes over.