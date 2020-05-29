The University of Nebraska-Lincoln threw some twists into its fall schedule, announcing Friday that classes will be held on Labor Day.

Additionally, some finals may be given on Saturday, Nov. 21, and perhaps even Sunday, Nov. 22. Like many schools, UNL intends to compress its schedule and finish fall semester before Thanksgiving.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said that by finishing before Thanksgiving, he sought to minimize travel that could spread COVID-19. 

Further, Green said, UNL will hold a three-week remote "fall mini-session" from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18. Green said new courses will be rolled out during the mini-session. Students can participate in the short session if they wish but don't have to, said UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed.

The coronavirus pandemic has compelled colleges to find creative ways to get through fall semester. Creighton University and the Nebraska State College System also intend to finish the semester by Thanksgiving.

The College of St. Mary will forgo fall break on Oct. 22 and 23 and, after Thanksgiving, will hold most of its classes by remote technology the last seven days of the semester. Nebraska Wesleyan will continue two weeks past Thanksgiving but will handle those two weeks remotely.

At UNL, all courses (including those that will be held on campus) will begin on Aug. 17 with a week of pre-recorded, remote  sessions. Then in-person classes will meet on Aug. 24.

