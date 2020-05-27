The University of Nebraska is considering starting its fall semester in early August and concluding before Thanksgiving in order to avoid classes during a potential second wave of the coronavirus.
Ted Carter, the president of the University of Nebraska system, said on the Sports Nightly radio show the decision for a modified semester has been talked about internally for some time.
"We studied it. I'm going to be putting a proposal in front of our Board of Regents here very soon and we'll be ready to make an announcement," Carter said. "Anything we do with our academic calendar would be done with the safety of our students and our faculty and staff first."
The fall semester is currently scheduled to begin at UNL, UNO and UNK on Aug. 24 and end on Dec. 18. All classes in the Nebraska system are currently online, but Carter said there are still plans to have in-person classes in the fall.
The potential move to change the academic calendar is in line with the rest of the major universities in the state. The Nebraska State College System — which includes Peru, Wayne and Chadron State — announced earlier this week they'll begin the fall semester on Aug. 17 with final tests before Thanksgiving Day. Creighton announced they will be doing the same.
The change comes as many health experts worry about a potential second wave of coronavirus in the winter months.
"I'm optimistic that we're thinking through as many details as we can from how to go through testing, contact tracing, social distancing that we're going to need on campuses, classrooms, classroom sizes," Carter said. "(We're) using every avenue we can to keep our faculty and our staff and our students safe, but do the academic mission in person."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.