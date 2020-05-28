Four people were injured early Thursday when two vehicles collided in a North Omaha intersection.
The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 36th Street and Ames Avenue, according to a dispatcher with the Douglas County 911 center. The names of the injured were not immediately available.
All four of the injured people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. One person was in critical condition and three others were in serious condition.
