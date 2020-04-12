Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital in separate cutting incidents late Saturday and early Sunday.
Police found one person with stab wounds near 43rd and Maple Streets about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries.
About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 22nd and Jones Streets for another person who had been cut, the dispatcher said. That person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.