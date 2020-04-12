Two people were taken to an Omaha hospital in separate cutting incidents late Saturday and early Sunday.

Police found one person with stab wounds near 43rd and Maple Streets about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. The person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries.

About 11:20 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of 22nd and Jones Streets for another person who had been cut, the dispatcher said. That person was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries not thought to be life threatening. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email