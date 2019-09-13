Two Omaha men were sentenced Friday in federal court for receiving child pornography, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said.

Chad M. Pedersen, 36, was sentenced to 87 months in prison and was ordered to pay $2,000 each in restitution to two minor victims whose images were among the more than 14,000 images of child pornography on his computer and storage devices. He will also serve a five-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

In October 2016, Pedersen accessed an undercover website offering free child pornography. His IP address was noted by investigators. 

In November 2017, a search of Pedersen's Omaha residence uncovered 114 videos and more than 6,000 images of child pornography on two computers. 

Thomas I. Mawhiney, 31, was sentenced to 78 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will serve a 10-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

A search warrant carried out July 19, 2016, revealed that Mawhiney was downloading and sharing child pornography out of his Omaha home.

His electronic devices held 50 videos and 4,000 images of child pornography. 

Mawhiney left Omaha shortly after the search and was later convicted of armed robbery in Oregon. His federal sentence will run consecutively to his state robbery sentence. 

There is no parole in the federal prison system. 

Both cases were investigated by the Omaha FBI Field Office's Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. 

