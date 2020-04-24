Two new COVID-19 deaths in Hall County were reported Friday, as the number of coronavirus cases in the Grand Island area climbed to 760.

The most recent deaths involve a man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s, according to the Central District Health Department, which oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. 

The health department counted 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 760 cases and 21 deaths in the three-county area. 

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, accounts for 721 of those cases and remains the county with the most cases in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases across Nebraska exceeded 2,000 Thursday night, with 49 deaths as of Friday afternoon. 

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said Friday that the county now has 376 cases, with a total of 14 deaths. There were 28 new cases reported Friday. The county has a 9.3% positive rate for the tests that have been conducted.

