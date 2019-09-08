Omaha Police Department

Two men were taken to an Omaha hospital with serious head injuries Saturday night following a three-vehicle collision near 55th and Center Streets.

David Hardman, 53, and Steven Purscell, 49, both of Omaha, were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center shortly after 7 p.m., an Omaha police spokesman said. Hardman suffered injuries to his head, neck and back.

Purscell suffered injuries to his head. Neither man is considered to be in life-threatening condition, police said.

Investigators determined that Hardman was driving a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck east on Center Street when it crossed the center lane. The pickup collided with a westbound 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser driven by Chloe Kuehner, 23, of Omaha, who was not injured.

The pickup continued on and collided with a westbound 2012 Honda Accord driven by Purscell. Hardman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the pickup.

Center Street was closed until 10:50 p.m. during the crash investigation, police said.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

