Omaha, NE (68102)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.