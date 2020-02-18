Two people were killed early Tuesday in a head-on crash on the JFK Freeway near F Street.
The drivers and sole occupants of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Sgt. Jason Menning of the Omaha Police Department tweeted that one vehicle was southbound in a northbound lane on the JFK Freeway when the crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m.
Investigators have not yet released the names of those killed. The JFK northbound lanes remained closed at L Street at 5:30 a.m. with police asking drivers to divert to the L Street or Q Street west exits to go north to Interstate 80.
