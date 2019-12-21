Actor Samuel L. Jackson turns 71 today. A look back at the award-winning actor's life and career, in images:
Breaking
Photos: Samuel L. Jackson turns 71 today. A look at his life, in images.
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
-
'We think everyone wins': Former hotel gets new life as affordable Aksarben View apartments
-
He was sexually abusing underage girls. Then, police said, one of them killed him.
-
Omaha man dies after being struck by vehicle
-
McKewon: A look at Husker football's top prospects in the 2021 recruiting class
-
Outside linebacker Junior Aho not signing with Huskers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.